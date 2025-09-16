Skip to Main content
Havana Cafe
0
Order Online
Home
/
Chivita Salad
Chivita Salad
$0
ALLERGIES
Required*
Select...
Add To Salad
Select...
Add-on's
Please select up to 10
Select...
Remove
Please select up to 10
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Mixed greens, toasted almonds, raisins, crispy goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Havana Cafe Location and Hours
(718) 518-1800
3151 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx, NY 10461
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 12PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement