Havana Cafe 3151 East Tremont Avenue
All-Day Menu
Antojitos
- Alitas China
Crispy chicken wings, kung pao sauce, crispy coleslaw$15.00
- Arepa
Sweet corn griddle cake, cuban ropa vieja, sour cream$17.00
- Calamares Cubanos
Crackling calamari, spiced honey glaze, Spanish cucumber$17.00
- Camarones al Ajillo
Sauteed shrimp, double garlic sauce, piquillo peppers, garlic toast$18.00
- Cangrejitos
Mini corn & crab cakes, chipotle dipping sauce$19.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$15.00
- Chicharrón de Pollo
Crispy chicken breast, pickled jalapeño, roasted pepper sauce cilantro, cream$16.00
- Chicken Mofongo
Green plantain mofongo, chicken$18.00
- Chicken Montaditos
Two tostones topped with chicken ropa vieja$15.00
- Coconut Shrimp$17.00
- Croquetas de Bacalao
Traditional cod fitters, garlic & lemon mojo$14.00
- Empanadas - Beef Only
Crispy Latin turnovers filled with ground beef$14.00
- Empanadas - Chicken Only
Crispy Latin turnovers filled with chicken$14.00
- Empanadas - Mix Beef & Chicken
Half order of beef empanadas and half order of chicken empanadas$14.00
- Empanadas de Espinaca
Crispy Latin turnovers filled with garlic spinach and mozzarella$14.00
- Guacamole
Served with homemade tortilla chips$14.00
- Havana Hummus
Creamy garbanzo with garlic tahini and olive oil served with grilled flat bread and falafel$16.00
- Havana Sushi
Tempura shrimp, crab, avocado, pickled ginger, wasabi$19.00
- Mango Ribs
St. Louis spare ribs, mango BBQ sauce$16.00
- Pastelón Pollo
Chicken ropa vieja, onions, peppers, sweet plantains, melted mozzarella cheese$17.00
- Pastelón Cubano
Traditional slow-cooked shredded beef, onions, peppers, sweet plantains, melted mozzarella cheese$19.00
- Pastelón de Verduras
Sweet plantain layered with fresh garden vegetables topped with melted vegan mozzarella$19.00
- Pastelón Picadillo
Beef picadillo, sweet plantain, melted mozzarella cheese$17.00
- Pernil Montaditos
Two tostones topped with pernil$15.00
- Picadera
Empanadas, cangrejitos, alitas bravas, coconut shrimp$46.00
- Picadera Parillada
Grilled skirt steak, chicken, chorizo, pork and shrimp$51.00
- Pork Mofongo
Green plantain mofongo, pork masitas$18.00
- Quesadilla Cubana
Grilled chicken, black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream$16.00
- Quesadilla de Champiñones
Wild mushroom quesadilla, with black beans and vegan mozzarella$17.00
- Ropa Vieja Montaditos
Two tostones topped with beef ropa vieja$15.00
- Shrimp Mofongo
Traditional green plantain mofongo with pork chicharron & jumbo shrimp. (Available without pork upon request.)$19.00
- Shrimp Montaditos
Two tostones topped with pan-seared shrimp$16.00
- Pastelon Camarones
Pan-seared shrimp, onions, peppers, sweet plantains, melted mozzarella cheese$19.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Pan-seared shrimp, black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream$18.00
- Steak Mofongo
Green plantain mofongo, palomilla steak$19.00
- Steak Quesadilla
Palomilla steak, sauteed peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream$18.00
- Taco de Langosta
Crispy tortilla, spicy lobster salad, mango pico de gallo$17.00
Nuevo Cubano
- 7 Potencias Soup
Seafood soup with a combination of 7 seafood's consisting of crab, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, red snapper, side of white rice & avocado. (Add Lobster -MP)$32.00
- Arroz Con Pollo
Spanish rice loaded with marinated chicken breast, roasted peppers & fresh peas$23.00
- Churrasco
Angus Grilled skirt steak, tomato escabeche, smoked bacon moro de mami$40.00
- Langosta Caribeña
Coconut battered lobster tail (8oz), maduro fried rice, cilantro cream$42.00
- Lechóncito
Bone-in roast pork, coconut rice, creamy sour orange mojo$28.00
- Mahi-Mahi
Pan roasted filet served with red potato mash, charred broccoli and thai chili sauce$33.00
- Paella Cubana
Chicken, chorizo, jumbo shrimp, mussels, scallops, clams, calamari, saffron rice (Add Lobster - MP)$40.00
- Pargo
Enchilado stewed red snapper served over crispy yuca mofongo, side salad$33.00
- Salmón
Roasted salmon, fingerling potatoes, garlic spinach, basil, coconut sauce$33.00
- Seafood Mofongo
Green plantain mashed with garlic butter topped with scallops, mussels, clams, shrimp & crab meat (Add Lobster - MP)$33.00
- Seafood Paella
Jumbo shrimp, calamari, crab, scallops, mussels, clams, saffron rice (Add Lobster Tail (6oz) - MP)$44.00
- Vaquero
Marinated & grilled 14oz rib eye steak, creamy yuca mofongo, charred green beans, rosemary chimichurri sauce$43.00
- Vegan Paella
Saffron rice with sliced vegan sausage, roasted spanish peppers, zuchinni, squash, fresh peas, string beans, carrots, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil$34.00
Los Clasicos
- Boliche
Chorizo stuffed pork tenderloin, creole style sauce$30.00
- Camarones Enchilados
Adobo rubbed jumbo shrimp, creole style sauce$29.00
- Chuleta
Pan seared pork chop with caramelized onions$25.00
- Palomilla
Thinly sliced NY steak, caramelized onions$28.00
- Pernil$22.00
- Picadillo
Cuban ground beef, diced fingerling potatoes, olives$19.00
- Pollo al Mojo
Grilled chicken breast, lime garlic marinade$22.00
- Ropa Vieja
Cuban style shredded beef, peppers, onions$29.00
Sopas y Ensaladas
- Ajiaco Bowl
Traditional Cuban chicken power soup$14.00
- Ajiaco Cup
Traditional Cuban chicken power soup$7.00
- Asopado de Camarones Bowl
Tender baby shrimp & rice, diced potatoes, peppers & onions in a savory broth$19.00
- Asopado de Camarones Cup
Tender baby shrimp & rice, diced potatoes, peppers & onions in a savory broth$13.00
- Chivita Salad
Mixed greens, toasted almonds, raisins, crispy goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette$17.00
- Ensalada Cubana
Market greens, avocado, red onions, tomato, cuban dressing$14.00
- Frijoles Negros Bowl
Cuban black bean soup, red onion, tomato, cilantro$11.00
- Frijoles Negros Cup
Cuban black bean soup, red onion, tomato, cilantro$7.00
- Havana Salad
Double smoked bacon, romaine, onion, tomato, Cuban dressing$13.00
Sandwiches
- Beyond Burger
Plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries (vegetarian option add cheese $2)$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cuban Burger
10 oz. beef burger, roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, fries$19.00
- Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced NY steak caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, fries (Add cheese $2)$18.00
- Cubano
Slow roasted pork, smoked serrano ham, melted swiss, pickles & mustard, fries$18.00
- Havana Burger
10 oz. beef, double smoked bacon, caramelized onions, American cheese, fries$17.00
- Pollo Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, guava bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, fries$16.00
- Salmon Burger
10 oz. salmon, fresh avocado, chipotle mayo, mixed greens$18.00
Vegan
- Beyond Burger
Plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries (vegetarian option add cheese $2)$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Havana Hummus
Creamy garbanzo with garlic tahini and olive oil served with grilled flat bread and falafel$16.00
- Pastelón de Verduras
Sweet plantain layered with fresh garden vegetables topped with melted vegan mozzarella$19.00
- Quesadilla de Champiñones (Vegan)
Wild mushroom quesadilla, with black beans and vegan mozzarella$17.00
- Quinoa Salad
Latin spiced organic quinoa, grilled garden vegetables, hand picked greens$17.00
- Vegan Paella
Saffron rice with sliced vegan sausage, roasted spanish peppers zuchinni, squash, fresh peas, string beans, carrots, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil$34.00
Sides
- Arepa Side$6.00
- Avocado Side$6.00
- Balsamic Dressing Side$2.00
- BBQ Sauce Side$2.00
- Black Beans Side$4.00
- Broccoli Side$6.00
- Buffalo Sauce Side$2.00
- Chimichurri Side$2.00
- Chipotle Aioli Side$2.00
- Cilantro Rice Side$6.00
- Cilantro Sauce Side$2.00
- Coconut Rice$6.00
- Congri Side
Contains bacon$6.00
- Cuban Dressing Side$2.00
- French Fries Side$6.00
- Garlic Fries Side$6.00
- Garlic Toast Side$3.00
- Goat Cheese Side$2.00
- Grilled Chicken Side$7.00
- Guacamole Side (No Chips)$5.00
- Homemade Bread Side$3.00
- House Green Salad Side$6.00
- Ketchup Side$2.00
- Lobster Tail Side$28.00
- Maduros Side$6.00
- Mashed Potatoes Side$6.00
- Masitas Side$8.00
- Mixed Vegetables Side$6.00
- Mofongo Side$6.00
- Mojito Sauce Side
- Mojo Sauce Side$2.00
- Moro Side
Contains bacon$6.00
- Red Beans Side$4.00
- Salmon Side$12.00
- Sauteed Spinach Side$6.00
- Shrimp Side$10.00
- Sour Cream Side$2.00
- Steak Side$12.00
- Tortilla Chips Side$3.00
- Tostones Side$6.00
- Truffle Parmesan Fries Side$13.00
- Vegan Sausage Side$11.00
- White Rice & Black Beans Side$7.00
- White Rice Side$4.00
- Yellow Rice Side$4.00
- Yuca Frita Side$7.00
- Yuca Mofongo Side$6.00
- Yellow Rice & Red Beans Side$7.00
Kids
Dessert
- Arroz Con Leche$7.00
- Cheese Cake$8.00
- Coquito Brownies$7.00
- Dessert Chocolate Ice Cream
3 scoops$7.00
- Dessert Platter
Tres Lechese, flan, cheese cake, and chocolate tres leches$26.00
- Dessert Strawberry Ice Cream
3 scoops$7.00
- Dessert Vanilla Ice Cream
3 scoops$7.00
- Flan$7.00
- Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream
1 scoop$3.00
- Scoop Strawberry Ice Cream
1 scoop$3.00
- Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
1 scoop$3.00
- Tres Leches$7.00
- Tres Leches de Chocolate$8.00
- Birthday Sparkler$1.00
Cocktails *Show ID At Pickup*
Classic & Signature Cocktails
- Apple Martini To Go$12.00
- Bahama Mama To Go$12.00
- Bloody Mary To Go$12.00
- BX PainKiller To Go$14.00
- Caipirinha To Go$13.00
- Caribbean Mai-Tai To Go$14.00
- Carribean Rum Flight To Go$20.00
- Carribean Twisted Tea To Go$13.00
- Classic Mojito To Go$13.00
- Classic Old Fashioned To Go
Woodford Reserve, demerara syrup, Luxardo cherry, bitters, orange peel$15.00
- Coconut Margarita To Go$15.00
- Coconut Martini To Go$12.00
- Coconut Sangria To Go$14.00
- Cognac Old Fashioned To Go
Hennesey VSOP, demerara syrup, Luxardo cherry, bitters, orange peel$16.00
- Cojito Mojito To Go$15.00
- Cuban Side Car To Go$13.00
- Daiquiri To Go$12.00
- Del Magey Puebla Mezcal To Go
Mezcal Anejo Tequila, simple syrup, bitters, Luxardo cherry, orange peel$15.00
- Dragon Berry Mojito To Go$15.00
- Espresso Martini To Go$14.00
- Frozen Pina Colada To Go$12.00
- Green Tea Shot To Go$12.00
- Havana Cosmo To Go$13.00
- Havana Creamsicle To Go$13.00
- Hot Toddy To Go$11.00
- Havana House Margarita To Go$15.00
- Irish Coffee To Go$12.00
- Irish Mule To Go$13.00
- Jack Honey Manhattan To Go$13.00
- Le Grand Fizz To Go$14.00
- Lemon Drop To Go$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea To Go$14.00
- Macho Mojito To Go$15.00
- Mango Margarita To Go$15.00
- Mango Mojito To Go$15.00
- Mango Sangria To Go$14.00
- Manhattan To Go$12.00
- Mexican Mule To Go$12.00
- Millionaire Mojito To Go$15.00
- Mimosa To Go$12.00
- Moscow Mule To Go$14.00
- Negroni To Go$12.00
- Orange Mojito To Go$15.00
- Owner Favorites Rum Flight To Go$21.00
- Paloma To Go$13.00
- Passion Margarita To Go$15.00
- Passion Sangria To Go$14.00
- Peach Lemonade To Go$13.00
- Pineapple Margarita To Go$15.00
- Pineapple Mojito To Go$15.00
- Pomogranite Martini To Go$12.00
- Premium Rum Flight To Go$22.00
- Red Sangria To Go$12.00
- Rum Old Fashioned To Go
Diplomatico Reserva, orange bitters, simple syrup, Luxardo cherry, orange peel$15.00
- Rum Punch To Go$14.00
- Sex On The Beach To Go$12.00
- Spicy Caipirinha To Go$13.00
- Strawberry Margarita To Go$15.00
- Strawberry Mojito To Go$15.00
- Super Premium Rum Flight To Go$34.00
- Tito Me Pregunto To Go$14.00
- Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea To Go$17.00
- Top Shelf Mojito To Go$17.00
- Tropical Mojito To Go$15.00
- Well Margarita To Go$13.00
- White Russian To Go$12.00
- White Sangria To Go$12.00
- Zacapa Mojito To Go To Go$16.00
Mojitos
- Classic Mojito To Go$13.00
- Cojito Mojito To Go$15.00
- Dragon Berry Mojito To Go$15.00
- Macho Mojito To Go$15.00
- Mango Mojito To Go$15.00
- Millionaire Mojito To Go$15.00
- Orange Mojito To Go$15.00
- Passion Mojito To Go$15.00
- Pineapple Mojito To Go$15.00
- Strawberry Mojito To Go$15.00
- Top Shelf Mojito To Go$17.00
- Tropical Mojito To Go$15.00
- Virgin Mojito To Stay$5.00
- Zacapa Mojito To Go To Go$16.00
Old Fashioned
- Classic Old Fashioned To Go
Woodford Reserve, demerara syrup, Luxardo cherry, bitters, orange peel$15.00
- Cognac Old Fashioned To Go
Hennesey VSOP, demerara syrup, Luxardo cherry, bitters, orange peel$16.00
- Rum Old Fashioned To Go
Diplomatico Reserva, orange bitters, simple syrup, Luxardo cherry, orange peel$15.00
- Del Magey Puebla Mezcal To Go
Mezcal Anejo Tequila, simple syrup, bitters, Luxardo cherry, orange peel$15.00
Rum Tasting Flights
Sangrias
Margaritas
Beer *Show ID At Pickup*
Bottled
- Corona$6.00
- Modelo Negra$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Coors Lite$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Heineken Light$6.00
- Corona Premier$7.00
- Pacifico$7.00
- IPA Ballast Point$7.00
- Hatuey Cuban Beer$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Amstel Light$6.00
- Budweiser$7.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sam Adams$7.00
- Heineken Zero (No Alcohol)$5.00
- Corona Zero (No Alcohol)$5.00