Havana Cafe 3151 East Tremont Avenue
All-Day Menu
Antojitos
- Alitas China
Crispy chicken wings, kung pao sauce, crispy coleslaw$15.00
- Arepa
Sweet corn griddle cake, cuban ropa vieja, sour cream$17.00
- Calamares Cubanos
Crackling calamari, spiced honey glaze, Spanish cucumber$17.00
- Camarones al Ajillo
Sauteed shrimp, double garlic sauce, piquillo peppers, garlic toast$18.00
- Cangrejitos
Mini corn & crab cakes, chipotle dipping sauce$19.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$15.00
- Chicharrón de Pollo
Crispy chicken breast, pickled jalapeño, roasted pepper sauce cilantro, cream$16.00
- Chicken Mofongo
Green plantain mofongo, choice of chicken or pork masitas$18.00
- Chicken Montaditos$15.00
- Coconut Shrimp$17.00
- Croquetas de Bacalao
Traditional cod fitters, garlic & lemon mojo$14.00
- Empanadas - Beef Only$14.00
- Empanadas - Chicken Only
Choice of chicken or beef$14.00
- Empanadas - Mix Beef & Chicken$14.00
- Empanadas de Espinaca
Crispy Latin turnovers filled with garlic spinach and mozzarella$14.00
- Guacamole$14.00
- Havana Hummus
Creamy garbanzo with garlic tahini and olive oil served with grilled flat bread and falafel$16.00
- Havana Sushi
Tempura shrimp, crab, avocado, pickled ginger, wasabi$19.00
- Mango Ribs
St. Louis spare ribs, mango BBQ sauce$16.00