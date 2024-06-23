Havana Cafe 3151 East Tremont Avenue
All-Day Menu
Antojitos
- Alitas China
Crispy chicken wings, kung pao sauce, crispy coleslaw$15.00
- Arepa
Sweet corn griddle cake, cuban ropa vieja, sour cream$17.00
- Calamares Cubanos
Crackling calamari, spiced honey glaze, Spanish cucumber$17.00
- Camarones al Ajillo
Sauteed shrimp, double garlic sauce, piquillo peppers, garlic toast$18.00
- Cangrejitos
Mini corn & crab cakes, chipotle dipping sauce$19.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$15.00
- Chicharrón de Pollo
Crispy chicken breast, pickled jalapeño, roasted pepper sauce cilantro, cream$16.00
- Chicken Mofongo
Green plantain mofongo, choice of chicken or pork masitas$18.00
- Chicken Montaditos$15.00
- Coconut Shrimp$17.00
- Croquetas de Bacalao
Traditional cod fitters, garlic & lemon mojo$14.00
- Empanadas - Beef Only$14.00
- Empanadas - Chicken Only
Choice of chicken or beef$14.00
- Empanadas - Mix Beef & Chicken$14.00
- Empanadas de Espinaca
Crispy Latin turnovers filled with garlic spinach and mozzarella$14.00
- Guacamole$14.00
- Havana Hummus
Creamy garbanzo with garlic tahini and olive oil served with grilled flat bread and falafel$16.00
- Havana Sushi
Tempura shrimp, crab, avocado, pickled ginger, wasabi$19.00
- Mango Ribs
St. Louis spare ribs, mango BBQ sauce$16.00
- Pastelon Chicken$16.00
- Pastelón Cubano
Traditional slow cooked shredded beef,$19.00
- Pastelón de Verduras
Sweet plantain layered with fresh garden vegetables topped with melted vegan mozzarella$19.00
- Pastelón Picadillo
Choice of beef picadillo or chicken ropa vieja, sweet plantain, melted mozzarella cheese$17.00
- Picadera
Empanadas, cangrejitos, alitas bravas, coconut shrimp$46.00
- Picadera Parillada
Grilled skirt steak, chicken, chorizo, pork and shrimp$51.00
- Pork Mofongo$18.00
- Quesadilla Cubana
Grilled chicken, black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream$16.00
- Quesadilla de Champiñones
Wild mushroom quesadilla, with black beans and vegan mozzarella$17.00
- Ropa Vieja Montaditos$15.00
- Shrimp Mofongo
Traditional green plantain mofongo with pork chicharron & jumbo shrimp. (Available without pork upon request.)$19.00
- Shrimp Montaditos$16.00
- Shrimp Pastelon$19.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla$18.00
- Steak Mofongo$19.00
- Steak Quesadilla$18.00
- Taco de Langosta
Crispy tortilla, spicy lobster salad, mango pico de gallo$17.00
Nuevo Cubano
- 7 Potencias Soup
Seafood soup with a combination of 7 seafood's consisting of crab, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, red snapper, side of white rice & avocado. (Add Lobster -MP)$32.00
- Arroz Con Pollo
Spanish rice loaded with marinated chicken breast, roasted peppers & fresh peas$23.00
- Churrasco
Angus Grilled skirt steak, tomato escabeche, smoked bacon moro de mami$40.00
- Langosta Caribeña
Coconut battered lobster tail (8oz), maduro fried rice, cilantro cream$42.00
- Lechóncito
Bone-in roast pork, coconut rice, creamy sour orange mojo$28.00
- Mahi-Mahi
Pan roasted filet served with red potato mash, charred broccoli and thai chili sauce$33.00
- Paella Cubana
Chicken, chorizo, jumbo shrimp, mussels, scallops, clams, calamari, saffron rice (Add Lobster - MP)$40.00
- Pargo
Enchilado stewed red snapper served over crispy yuca mofongo, side salad$33.00
- Salmón
Roasted salmon, fingerling potatoes, garlic spinach, basil, coconut sauce$33.00
- Seafood Mofongo
Green plantain mashed with garlic butter topped with scallops, mussels, clams, shrimp & crab meat (Add Lobster - MP)$33.00
- Seafood Paella
Jumbo shrimp, calamari, crab, scallops, mussels, clams, saffron rice (Add Lobster Tail (6oz) - MP)$44.00
- Vaquero
Marinated & grilled 14oz rib eye steak, creamy yuca mofongo, charred green beans, rosemary chimichurri sauce$43.00
- Vegan Paella
Saffron rice with sliced vegan sausage, roasted spanish peppers, zuchinni, squash, fresh peas, string beans, carrots, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil$34.00