Havana Cafe 3151 East Tremont Avenue
All-Day Menu
Antojitos
Alitas China
Crispy chicken wings, kung pao sauce, crispy coleslaw$15.75
Arepa
Sweet corn griddle cake, cuban ropa vieja, sour cream$17.85
Calamares Cubanos
Crackling calamari, spiced honey glaze, Spanish cucumber$17.85
Camarones al Ajillo
Sauteed shrimp, double garlic sauce, piquillo peppers, garlic toast$18.90
Cangrejitos
Mini corn & crab cakes, chipotle dipping sauce$19.95
Cheese Quesadilla$15.75
Chicharrón de Pollo
Crispy chicken breast, pickled jalapeño, roasted pepper sauce cilantro, cream$16.80
Chicken Mofongo
Green plantain mofongo, chicken$18.90
Chicken Montaditos
Two tostones topped with chicken ropa vieja$15.75
Coconut Shrimp$17.85
Croquetas de Bacalao
Traditional cod fitters, garlic & lemon mojo$14.70
Empanadas - Beef Only
Crispy Latin turnovers filled with ground beef$14.70
Empanadas - Chicken Only
Crispy Latin turnovers filled with chicken$14.70
Empanadas - Mix Beef & Chicken
Half order of beef empanadas and half order of chicken empanadas$14.70
Empanadas - Trio Beef, Chicken, & Spinach$14.70
Empanadas de Espinaca
Crispy Latin turnovers filled with garlic spinach and mozzarella$14.70
Guacamole
Served with homemade tortilla chips$14.00
Havana Hummus
Creamy garbanzo with garlic tahini and olive oil served with grilled flat bread and falafel$16.80
Havana Sushi
Tempura shrimp, crab, avocado, pickled ginger, wasabi$19.95
Mango Ribs
St. Louis spare ribs, mango BBQ sauce$16.80
Pastelon Camarones
Pan-seared shrimp, onions, peppers, sweet plantains, melted mozzarella cheese$19.95
Pastelón Cubano
Traditional slow-cooked shredded beef, onions, peppers, sweet plantains, melted mozzarella cheese$19.95
Pastelón Picadillo
Beef picadillo, sweet plantain, melted mozzarella cheese$17.85
Pastelón Pollo
Chicken ropa vieja, onions, peppers, sweet plantains, melted mozzarella cheese$17.85
Pastelón de Verduras
Sweet plantain layered with fresh garden vegetables topped with melted vegan mozzarella$19.95
Pernil Montaditos
Two tostones topped with pernil$15.75
Picadera
Empanadas, cangrejitos, alitas bravas, coconut shrimp$48.30
Picadera Parillada
Grilled skirt steak, chicken, chorizo, pork and shrimp$55.55
Pork Mofongo
Green plantain mofongo, pork masitas$18.90
Quesadilla Cubana
Grilled chicken, black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream$16.80
Quesadilla de Champiñones
Wild mushroom quesadilla, with black beans and vegan mozzarella$17.85
Ropa Vieja Montaditos
Two tostones topped with beef ropa vieja$15.75
Shrimp Mofongo
Traditional green plantain mofongo with pork chicharron & jumbo shrimp. (Available without pork upon request.)$19.95
Shrimp Montaditos
Two tostones topped with pan-seared shrimp$16.80
Shrimp Quesadilla
Pan-seared shrimp, black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream$18.90
Steak Mofongo
Green plantain mofongo, palomilla steak$19.95
Steak Montaditos$16.80
Steak Quesadilla
Palomilla steak, sauteed peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream$18.90
Taco de Langosta
Crispy tortilla, spicy lobster salad, mango pico de gallo$17.85
Guacamole NO CHIPS$10.00
Nuevo Cubano
7 Potencias Soup
Seafood soup with a combination of 7 seafood's consisting of crab, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, red snapper, side of white rice & avocado. (Add Lobster -MP)$33.60
Arroz Con Pollo
Spanish rice loaded with marinated chicken breast, roasted peppers & fresh peas$24.15
Churrasco
Angus Grilled skirt steak, tomato escabeche, smoked bacon moro de mami$42.00
Langosta Caribeña
Coconut battered lobster tail (8oz), maduro fried rice, cilantro cream$44.10
Lechóncito
Bone-in roast pork, coconut rice, creamy sour orange mojo$29.40
Mahi-Mahi
Pan roasted filet served with red potato mash, charred broccoli and thai chili sauce$34.65
Paella Cubana
Chicken, chorizo, jumbo shrimp, mussels, scallops, clams, calamari, saffron rice (Add Lobster - MP)$42.00
Pargo
Enchilado stewed red snapper served over crispy yuca mofongo, side salad$34.65
Salmón
Roasted salmon, fingerling potatoes, garlic spinach, basil, coconut sauce$34.65
Seafood Mofongo
Green plantain mashed with garlic butter topped with scallops, mussels, clams, shrimp & crab meat (Add Lobster - MP)$34.65
Seafood Paella
Jumbo shrimp, calamari, crab, scallops, mussels, clams, saffron rice (Add Lobster Tail (6oz) - MP)$46.20
Vaquero
Marinated & grilled 14oz rib eye steak, creamy yuca mofongo, charred green beans, rosemary chimichurri sauce$45.15
Vegan Paella
Saffron rice with sliced vegan sausage, roasted spanish peppers, zuchinni, squash, fresh peas, string beans, carrots, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil$35.70
Los Clasicos
Boliche
Chorizo stuffed pork tenderloin, creole style sauce$31.50
Camarones Enchilados
Adobo rubbed jumbo shrimp, creole style sauce$30.45
Chuleta
Pan seared pork chop with caramelized onions$26.25
Palomilla
Thinly sliced NY steak, caramelized onions$29.40
Pernil
Served with white rice, black beans, and two maduros$23.10
Picadillo
Cuban ground beef, diced fingerling potatoes, olives$19.95
Pollo al Mojo
Grilled chicken breast, lime garlic marinade$22.05
Ropa Vieja
Cuban style shredded beef, peppers, onions$29.40
Sopas y Ensaladas
Ajiaco Bowl
Traditional Cuban chicken power soup$14.70
Ajiaco Cup
Traditional Cuban chicken power soup$7.35
Asopado de Camarones Bowl
Tender baby shrimp & rice, diced potatoes, peppers & onions in a savory broth$19.95
Asopado de Camarones Cup
Tender baby shrimp & rice, diced potatoes, peppers & onions in a savory broth$13.65
Chivita Salad
Mixed greens, toasted almonds, raisins, crispy goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette$17.85
Ensalada Cubana
Market greens, avocado, red onions, tomato, cuban dressing$14.70
Frijoles Negros Bowl
Cuban black bean soup, red onion, tomato, cilantro$11.55
Frijoles Negros Cup
Cuban black bean soup, red onion, tomato, cilantro$7.35
Havana Salad
Double smoked bacon, romaine, onion, tomato, Cuban dressing$13.65
Sandwiches
Beyond Burger
Plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries (vegetarian option add cheese $2)$19.95OUT OF STOCK
Cuban Burger
10 oz. beef burger, roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, fries$19.95
Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced NY steak caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, fries (Add cheese $2)$18.90
Cubano
Slow roasted pork, smoked serrano ham, melted swiss, pickles & mustard, fries$18.90
Havana Burger
10 oz. beef, double smoked bacon, caramelized onions, American cheese, fries$17.85
Pollo Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, guava bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, fries$16.80
Salmon Burger
10 oz. salmon, fresh avocado, chipotle mayo, mixed greens$18.90
Vegan
Beyond Burger
Plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries (vegetarian option add cheese $2)$19.95OUT OF STOCK
Havana Hummus
Creamy garbanzo with garlic tahini and olive oil served with grilled flat bread and falafel$16.80
Pastelón de Verduras
Sweet plantain layered with fresh garden vegetables topped with melted vegan mozzarella$19.95
Quesadilla de Champiñones (Vegan)
Wild mushroom quesadilla, with black beans and vegan mozzarella$17.85
Quinoa Salad
Latin spiced organic quinoa, grilled garden vegetables, hand picked greens$17.85
Vegan Paella
Saffron rice with sliced vegan sausage, roasted spanish peppers zuchinni, squash, fresh peas, string beans, carrots, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil$35.70
Sides
Arepa Side$6.30
Avocado Side$6.30
Balsamic Dressing Side$2.10
Bacon Side$5.00
BBQ Sauce Side$2.10
Black Beans Side$4.20
Broccoli Side$6.30OUT OF STOCK
Buffalo Sauce Side$2.10
Caramelized Onions Side$3.00
Chimichurri Side$2.10
Chipotle Aioli Side$2.10
Chorizo side$7.35
Chuleta Side$20.00
Cilantro Rice Side$6.30
Cilantro Sauce Side$2.10
Coconut Rice$6.30
Congri Side
Contains bacon$6.30
Crispy Goat Cheese Side$6.00
Cuban Dressing Side$2.10
Eggs Side$6.00
French Fries Side$6.30
Garlic Fries Side$6.30
Garlic Toast Side$3.15
Grilled Chicken Side$7.35
Guacamole Side (No Chips)$4.00
Homemade Bread Side$3.15
House Green Salad Side$6.30
Jalapeno Peppers Side$3.00
Ketchup Side$2.10
Lobster Tail Side 10oz$33.00OUT OF STOCK
Maduros Side$6.30
Maduro Fried Rice Side$6.30
Mashed Potatoes Side$6.30
Masitas Side$8.40
Mixed Vegetables Side$6.30
Mofongo Side$6.30
Mojito Sauce Side$2.10
Mojo Sauce Side$2.10
Moro Side
Contains bacon$6.30
Pernil Side$8.00
Red Beans Side$4.20
Salmon Side$12.60
Sauteed Peppers Side$3.00
Sauteed Spinach Side$6.30
Shrimp Side$10.50
Sour Cream Side$2.10
Steak Side$12.60
Tortilla Chips Side$3.15
Tostones Side$6.30
Truffle Parmesan Fries Side$13.65
Vegan Sausage Side$11.55
White Rice & Black Beans Side$7.35
White Rice & Red Beans Side$7.35
White Rice Side$4.20
Yuca Frita Side$7.35
Yuca Mofongo Side$6.30
Yellow Rice Side$4.20
Yellow Rice & Red Beans Side$7.35
Kids
Dessert
Arroz Con Leche$7.35
Cheese Cake$8.40OUT OF STOCK
Coquito Brownies$7.35
Dessert Chocolate Ice Cream
3 scoops$7.35
Dessert Strawberry Ice Cream
3 scoops$7.35
Dessert Vanilla Ice Cream
3 scoops$7.35
Flan$7.35
Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream
1 scoop$3.15
Scoop Strawberry Ice Cream
1 scoop$3.15
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
1 scoop$3.15
Tres Leches$7.35
Tres Leches de Chocolate$8.40
Birthday Sparkler$1.05
Beer *Show ID At Pickup*
Bottled
Corona$7.00
Modelo Negra$7.00
Blue Moon$7.00
Coors Lite$6.00
Heineken$7.00
Corona Light$7.00
Heineken Light$7.00
Corona Premier$7.00
Pacifico$7.00
IPA Ballast Point$7.00
Hatuey Cuban Beer$7.00
Amstel Light$7.00
Budweiser$6.00
Bud Light$6.00
Michelob Ultra$6.00
Sam Adams$7.00
Heineken Zero (No Alcohol)$5.00
Corona Sunbrew$7.00
Mix n Match 5 beers$25.00
Guiness Btl$7.00
Corona Non-Alcoholic (0.5% Alc By Vol)$5.00
Presidente$7.00