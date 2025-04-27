Monday Comedy Show With Imagine & Friends
Our weekly stand up comedy special hosted by the Bronx's funniest man, Imagine, and new special guests every week starting at 9 PM.
Toby's Taco Tuesday
$2 loaded tacos, margarita towers, and tableside guacamole from 12 PM till 11 PM with music by DJ Psycho at 6 PM.
Freestyle & House Thursdays
Dance your way back in time with Throwback Thursdays and the sounds of the talented DJ Mike Torres starting at 7 PM.
Havana Fridays
Start the weekend off right with our heavy hitting DJ Pesao and DJ Psycho starting at 9 PM.
Saturday Sangria Brunch
1/2-off sangria and mimosas pair perfectly with our special brunch menu and party vibes provided by DJ Rico Star 12 PM till 4 PM.
First Class Saturdays
The best night of the week is a first class experience with Jayboogienyc starting at 9 PM.
Sunday Sangria Brunch
You'll forget tomorrow is Monday with 1/2-off sangria and mimosas, our special brunch menu, and party vibes provided by DJ Psycho 2 PM till 6 PM.
Havana Gameday
Don't miss Havana Gameday every Sunday from 4 pm till 10 PM this football season. We've added more screens so you don't miss any of the action but you'll stay for our specials on wings, burgers, and beer.
Weekday Happy Hour
The good times never end when there's half-off margaritas, sangria, and mojitos Monday through Friday from 3 PM till 7 PM.